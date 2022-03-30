Summerfest Unveil Their 2022 Lineup: Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan And A Host Of Others

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Tickets have now gone on sale for Summerfest after the announcement of their 2022 lineup, taking up three weekends and presenting you with your favourite performers.

On Tuesday morning, Summerfest announced their jam-packed festival featuring nine headliners and hundreds of other artists including Charli XCX, Alessia Cara, Willow, and a lot more. This year’s event will be happening on the weekends of June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.

Some of the big guns headlining the event are Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett and John Morgan. Preforming the next day would be Justin Bieber, Jaden, Harry Hudson, and Teo, while Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Wu-Tang Clan will be closing out the weekend.

While the fest takes their sweet time to unveil the first performer of the second weekend, Machine Gun Kelly will be hitting the stage, alongside Avril Lavigne, Iann Dior and Halsey. For the final weekend, the primetime spots would be given to Rod Stewart, the Backstreet Boys, and Thomas Rhett.

After two years of suffering pandemic-related cancellations and setbacks, COVID-19 precautions will be strictly upheld, so that attendants will not have to roll masks over their faces for the fest. The Milwaukee World Festival emphatically said that they “will monitor the situation and continue to work closely with health experts, while following local guidelines,”