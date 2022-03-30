background
News

Summerfest Unveil Their 2022 Lineup: Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan And A Host Of Others

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 30, 2022Last Updated: March 30, 2022
200 1 minute read
Summerfest Unveil Their 2022 Lineup: Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan And A Host Of Others, Undercover, News, March 30, 2022
Photo credit: Summerfest

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Tickets have now gone on sale for Summerfest after the announcement of their 2022 lineup, taking up three weekends and presenting you with your favourite performers.

On Tuesday morning, Summerfest announced their jam-packed festival featuring nine headliners and hundreds of other artists including Charli XCX, Alessia Cara, Willow, and a lot more. This year’s event will be happening on the weekends of June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9.

Some of the big guns headlining the event are Jason Aldean, Gabby Barrett and John Morgan. Preforming the next day would be Justin Bieber, Jaden, Harry Hudson, and Teo, while Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, and Wu-Tang Clan will be closing out the weekend.

Don't Miss

Summerfest Unveil Their 2022 Lineup: Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Wu-Tang Clan And A Host Of Others, Undercover, News, March 30, 2022

While the fest takes their sweet time to unveil the first performer of the second weekend, Machine Gun Kelly will be hitting the stage, alongside Avril Lavigne, Iann Dior and Halsey. For the final weekend, the primetime spots would be given to Rod Stewart, the Backstreet Boys, and Thomas Rhett.

After two years of suffering pandemic-related cancellations and setbacks, COVID-19 precautions will be strictly upheld, so that attendants will not have to roll masks over their faces for the fest. The Milwaukee World Festival emphatically said that they “will monitor the situation and continue to work closely with health experts, while following local guidelines,”

Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 30, 2022Last Updated: March 30, 2022
200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Snoop Dogg Reveals Plans To Make Death Row Records “An Nft Label”, Undercover, News, March 30, 2022

Snoop Dogg Reveals Plans To Make Death Row Records “An…

February 16, 2022
2 Chainz Revisits Exiting His Contract With Ludacris, Undercover, News, March 30, 2022

2 Chainz Revisits Exiting His Contract With Ludacris

March 22, 2022
Comedic Rapper And Her Husband Arrested With Over $3.6 Billion Of Stolen Bitcoin In Possession, Undercover, News, March 30, 2022

Comedic Rapper And Her Husband Arrested With Over $3.6 Billion…

February 9, 2022
Kanye West ‘Concerned’ That Pete Davidson Will Have Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’, Undercover, News, March 30, 2022

Kanye West ‘Concerned’ That Pete Davidson Will Have Kim Kardashian…

March 17, 2022
Back to top button