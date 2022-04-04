Summer Walker Serves A Thumbs Down To The Industry & Will Be Keeping Her Child Off Social Media

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Summer Walker has had it up to her neck and she’s so done and over it.

Summer Walker is beyond prepped to bounce away from the industry. The “Still Over It” singer in an Instagram post shared that the industry was totally not for her. In addition, she has lost all interest in posting her baby on social media as well.

“I’ll be glad when we get back to a time where being “real” can be honoured & accepted again. Worshiping people who put on a picture-perfect facade for clout when they really ain’t got it like that or actually just ain’t nice people makes me sick,” she wrote on her IG story. “& d*ck sucking really gets me. Like talking to people like shit ot make yourself feel more important is odd as hell. Or allowing someone to talk to you like a piece of sh*t so you can further your career and stroke their egos is odd as hell to.”

Walker has often come under social media scrutiny for her lifestyle and how her child is being raised. Tired of it all, she also noted in a separate post that she will no longer be sharing her baby on social media. “Not posting my baby anymore, she’s soooo cute and sweet and smart & perfect but people are weird.”