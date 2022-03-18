background
Steve Harvey Weighs In On The New Feud Brewing Between Kanye West & D.L. Hughley, Tells Ye To “Pull Up”

Photo credit: STEVE HARVEY TV

Steve Harvey has swooped in to defend D.L. Hughley after Kanye West name-dropped him for speaking on his kids.

The comedian ad TV host is speaking up against Ye and his treatment of his now ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. Recently in an interview, Hughley had accused Ye of “stalking” his ex, questioning his mental health, which of course prompted Ye to slam back with a threatening message.

“DL Hughley is a pawn,” wrote Ye in a now-deleted Instagram post. “Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u.” Steve Harvey, possibly feeling compelled by solidarity, decided to weigh in on the matter in order to warn Ye that there could be consequences attached to his threats that were issued to his friend and fellow comedian.

“Pull up, it ain’t what you want,” said the admired comedian on an episode of his “Steve Harvey Morning Show.” “If y’all do get to scrapping, all my cash on D.L., ’cause you have no idea. You’ve been a lil politically, socially-conscious rapper. We from a ass-whoopin’ era. We from a whole ‘nother era.”

