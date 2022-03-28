Soulja Boy Says He’ll Never Work Together With Tekashi 6ix9ine: "Hell No!"

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

A collaboration between Soulja Boy and 6ix9ine will not be happening anytime soon. Tigers would fly first.

Soulja Boy says that he will never work with Tekashi 6ix9ine on any song. The Big Draco rapper made vehemently made this known during an interview with Raquel Harper for her podcast, ‘It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper’. When Harper asked how he’d respond to a request from 6ix9ine to work together on a project or song, Soulja opened his mouth and out came the flood.

“N***a, hell nol!” Soulja says laughing. “I ain’t doin’ no damn song with you, get the fuck outta here! Yeah, we can’t do no song with 6ix9ine, he know that! He not expectin’ to get a Soulja Boy verse, he know that. It’s a wrap.”

He explained: “It ain’t got nothin’ to do with me. We ain’t never did a song before, why we gon’ do one now? Why now though? You coulda did that when you first came out, the year after you came out … it’s too late! It’s way too late.”

Soulja says that if there is one New York rapper he had collab interests in, it would be JAY-Z, recalling how Beyoncé used to do the “Crank Dat” dance back in the day.