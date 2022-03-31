background
News

Soulja Boy Calls Out Migos & Lil Durk For Neglecting Him After Hitting Fame

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 31, 2022Last Updated: March 31, 2022
202 1 minute read
Soulja Boy Calls Out Migos &Amp; Lil Durk For Neglecting Him After Hitting Fame, Undercover, News, March 31, 2022
Photo credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Soulja Boy isn’t having the neglect anymore, and he is speaking out.

Almost a decade ago, Soulja Boy was one of the biggest artists, dominating charts and dropping bangers. During that time he extended his arm of fellowship to a few up-and-coming acts at the time, to the point of making for free with the artists, but the same artists appear to be having cold feet with returning the favour now that they’ve all blown up, according to Soulja.

The rapper held an Instagram Livestream, in which he called out the rappers who seemingly switched upon him since acquiring fame.

Don't Miss

“I always work with a new artist before they pop off. Look at me and Migos,” he said before mentioning artists like Rich The Kid, Lil B, Riff Raff, Lil Durk, and Chief Keef. “Look at me and Lil Durk. I was on Durk’s first mixtape. Look at me and Chief Keef,” he continued.

Recommended

“I do songs with all these n***as before they get famous but when they get famous, I can’t even get a song from these n***as no more. That’s crazy but when y’all n***as was in the hood and ain’t nobody knows who the f*ck y’all was, I was doing songs with y’all n**as,” he said.

Though he did give props to Rich The Kid and Chief Keef for carrying him along when they hit fame.

Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 31, 2022Last Updated: March 31, 2022
202 1 minute read

Related Articles

Machine Gun Kelly Unveils The Wwe 2K22 Soundtrack, Undercover, News, March 31, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly Unveils The WWE 2K22 Soundtrack

February 24, 2022
The Game Stands Firm On His Stance About Being Better Than Eminem, And Suggests A Rap Battle, Undercover, News, March 31, 2022

The Game Stands Firm On His Stance About Being Better…

March 7, 2022
Rick Ross Says Hip-Hop Is Accepting Of Rappers In The Lgbtq+ Community, Undercover, News, March 31, 2022

Rick Ross Says Hip-Hop Is Accepting Of Rappers In The…

March 14, 2022
Drake And Son Rock Matching Hairstyles In New Instagram Selfie, Undercover, News, March 31, 2022

Drake And Son Rock Matching Hairstyles In New Instagram Selfie

March 17, 2022
Back to top button