Soulja Boy Calls Out Migos & Lil Durk For Neglecting Him After Hitting Fame

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Soulja Boy isn’t having the neglect anymore, and he is speaking out.

Almost a decade ago, Soulja Boy was one of the biggest artists, dominating charts and dropping bangers. During that time he extended his arm of fellowship to a few up-and-coming acts at the time, to the point of making for free with the artists, but the same artists appear to be having cold feet with returning the favour now that they’ve all blown up, according to Soulja.

The rapper held an Instagram Livestream, in which he called out the rappers who seemingly switched upon him since acquiring fame.

“I always work with a new artist before they pop off. Look at me and Migos,” he said before mentioning artists like Rich The Kid, Lil B, Riff Raff, Lil Durk, and Chief Keef. “Look at me and Lil Durk. I was on Durk’s first mixtape. Look at me and Chief Keef,” he continued.

“I do songs with all these n***as before they get famous but when they get famous, I can’t even get a song from these n***as no more. That’s crazy but when y’all n***as was in the hood and ain’t nobody knows who the f*ck y’all was, I was doing songs with y’all n**as,” he said.

Though he did give props to Rich The Kid and Chief Keef for carrying him along when they hit fame.