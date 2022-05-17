SNSD Girls Generation announces reunion and new album

Korean all-girls pop music group, SNSD has announced their return to the music scene with a new album set to be released ahead of their 15th anniversary as a group. The announcement made via Twitter, also marks an official reunion of the all-girls group following months of rumours and hints of a possible get together.

Fans around the world received the news from SM Entertainment with unbridled gladness after many years of waiting for the group to get together. The group will now release an album in August in celebration of their 15th anniversary.

The group is coming together for the first time in five years after a split-up in 2017.

Who are they and where have they been?

Girls’ Generation whose stage name SNSD is a Korean abbreviation which stands for “Sonyeo Shidae.” Their Korean name, which literally means “The age of girls’ control” in English, led to the adoption of the more popular Girl Generation. The SNSD is originally a 9- member pop group of vocalists and dancers formed by SM Entertainment in 2007. Taeyeon, Sunny, Tiffany, Hyoyeon, Yuri, Sooyoung, Yoona, Seohyun, and Jessica were recruited separately and formed into a group through a series of promotional videos by SM Entertainment in 2007.

The group released their first album the same year but did not reach global success until 2009 when their hit titular single, “Gee” topped major charts and won several awards across the world. Between 2007 and 2014, the group released four studio albums which received global positive reviews. It gave the group a chance to enter the Japanese musical scene where they were wholly loved and accepted by their fans. Following Jessica’s dismissal from the group in 2014, the group continued together as an 8-member group and released their first album as an 8-member team in 2015. The 2015 album titled Lion Heart was the group’s fifth studio album, and just like the previous albums, Lion Heart topped charts across Asia, selling over 145,000 copies.

The group released their sixth studio album in 2017 before going on an indefinite hiatus after several members of the group decided against renewing their contracts with SM Entertainment.

SM Entertainment announced that Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun have decided to focus on their solo careers, leaving five members of the team with SM Entertainment. Talks of a potential reunion had, however, remained on the table.

Following the exit of Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun in 2017, SM Entertainment created a subgroup of Girl Generation with the five remaining members of the team. The subgroup named Girls Generation Oh! GG released a debut single in 2018 but could barely scratch the success of the 8-member team. The solo career performances of members of the group were, however, quite successful on the Korean charts.

It is therefore refreshing to see the group come together after their individual largely successful experiences. It, however, remains to be seen if their experiences and talents could this time translate into a major success for the forthcoming seventh studio album