Snoop Dogg Speaks On Upcoming BTS Feature

Snoop Dogg talked about his upcoming collab with the K-pop sensation, BTS, while walking the red carpet at the American Song Contest on Thursday. The upcoming new track will be Snoop’s second time working with a K-pop artist. His first being his record with the group, 2NE1.

“The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it.” Snoop disclosed to The A.V. Club. “It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.”

He continued: “I make good music. They make good music. And we end up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together.” Earlier this year on The Mogul podcast, Snoop had previously announced that he was slated to work with BTS, so this new development only comes as expected.

“I got a group named BTS that’s waiting on me to do a song with them right now,” he had said at the time. “And I’m trying to figure out if I got time to do that shit.” Even then, Snoop hadn’t realized how big BTS have become.

“[He] showed me five motherfuckers who look like the Asian New Edition,” Snoop said. “I said okay.” Now that is one heck of collab to look forward to!