Snoop Dogg Confesses To Being A Key Player To Benny The Butcher’s Record Deal With Def Jam After His Claims Of Getting “Lowballed”

Photo credit: ALLEN BEREZOVSKY/WIREIMAGE

After taking up the role of Def Jam’s executive creative consultant, Snoop Dogg has shown that he does not play about his new position. The Rap mogul is joggling a chain of businesses and a music career, but that notwithstanding, he is also ensuring that his role at Def Jam does not suffer, seeing as it has been a label that he has always desired to be a part of.

Speaking in an interview with Elliott Wilson for Tidal, Snoop shared how instrumental he was in helping Benny The Butcher secure a record deal with Def Jam. Snoop said he first enquired of Benny what the situation was as regards the rapper’s impending move to Def Jam.

“He’s like, ‘Oh man, they lowballed me.’ I said, ‘Lowballed you? They don’t know who you is?’” said Snoop. After finding out who “they”  was, Snoop simply told Benny that they were going to boycott that person and have their way. “I’m going to call the boss. You’re going to tell the boss what you want, and he’s going to give you what you want and you’re going to sign.”

He went on to add that he did not just accept the position at Def Jam only to become yet another music exec that does not consider the wishes of artists. Great guy.

