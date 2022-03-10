Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Has Some Choice Words For Ye Over His $200 Stem Player

Corey Taylor, Slipknot’s frontman, has a problem with the $200 amount folks are dolling out to cop Kanye West’s Stem Player, when most cannot even afford to pay rent.

Amongst the many voices speaking against and criticizing Ye for making his latest project, Donda 2, very less accessible to the fans and masses, Slipknot’s frontman has chimed in with his two cents, calling the Chicago mogul a “moron.” Ouch.

While having a convo with Metro, Corey Taylor compared the Stem Player situation to giving out car pTarts to people and giving them the impression that they won a free car…that they have to build themselves. “You’re assuming that the audience has the access and same technology that you have but you’re a f*****g moron for doing that. Are you serious?”

“It doesn’t work that way. The thinking that that’s a smart thing to do just shows you how convoluted and off the f*****g property Kanye West really is,'” said Corey. “When you’ve got that much money and that much people around you telling you exactly what you want to hear, your concept of reality just goes right out the f*****g window.”

He then went on to add, “People can’t afford their f*****g apartments for f***s sake. It’s not right.” His argument actually seems very understandable.