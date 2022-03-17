background
News

Slipknot Finally Uncovers The Identity Of Their Newest Member, Tortilla Man

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 17, 2022Last Updated: March 17, 2022
0 200 1 minute read
Slipknot Finally Uncovers The Identity Of Their Newest Member, Tortilla Man, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022
Photo credit: Ollie Millington / Getty Images

Slipknot finally confirms the identity of their newest member called Tortilla Man, who has been rocking with the band since 2019.

The band verified Tortilla Man’s identity via Instagram in a shared photo that shows the percussionist holding up a note which reads: “I AM MICHAEL PFAFF”. The Instagram post had the caption, “You’ve been warned”, also announcing an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session coming up on Reddit, all paving the way for the band’s Knotfest Roadshow tour.

Slipknot Finally Uncovers The Identity Of Their Newest Member, Tortilla Man, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022

Related Articles

Pfaff’s name reveal comes three years after he had first become a part of the band in 2019, taking the place of longtime backing vocalist and percussionist Chris Fehn. Fehn had stuck it out with the band since 1998, but packed up and left in April 2019, after he came at the band with a lawsuit.

In the filed lawsuit, Fehn claimed not to be receiving a fair income when compared to other band mates, over the duration of his stay with Slipknot. Though back in November 2020, reports have it that the lawsuit filed against the rock band had been voluntarily discontinued.

On Reddit, Pfaff briefly touched on how he came to join the band, saying: “The short answer is I got a phone call while I was working my day job. The story is pretty epic and I hope to share it soon”.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 17, 2022Last Updated: March 17, 2022
0 200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Dababy Hit With A Lawsuit By Danileigh'S Brother Over Bowling Alley Fight, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022

DaBaby Hit With A Lawsuit By DaniLeigh’s Brother Over Bowling…

February 17, 2022
Akon'S Dream African City Project Accused To Be A Ponzi Scheme By Ex-Business Partner, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022

Akon’s Dream African City Project Accused To Be A Ponzi…

March 10, 2022
Future Releases New Single, ‘Worst Day’, Alongside Music Video: Watch, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022

Future Releases New Single, ‘Worst Day’, Alongside Music Video: Watch

February 11, 2022
Wack 100 Argues Over The Notorious B.i.g'S Unrecognized Legendary Status, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022

Wack 100 Argues Over The Notorious B.I.G’s Unrecognized Legendary Status

March 8, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button