background
News

Shenseea Gets Her Neck Iced Out, As London On Da Track Gifts Her New, Expensive Jewelry On Stage

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 16, 2022Last Updated: March 16, 2022
0 201 1 minute read
Shenseea Gets Her Neck Iced Out, As London On Da Track Gifts Her New, Expensive Jewelry On Stage, Undercover, News, March 16, 2022
Photo credit: Martei Korley

After she had initially denied being romantically involved with London On Da Track, Shenseea has once again been seen with the producer. The Alpha singer was photographed with the producer during the Super Bowl weekend, holding hands, but armed with an explanation, the singer came back to break down what was going in the photos and video being circulated.

She said that London was only making sure she didn’t trip and fall as she walked, but now that the producer had her live performance interrupted just so he could ice out her neck, fans and basically everyone are back with even more questions.

The Same Room shared a couple of videos showing London and Shenseea together at an event put together by the singer and her team to celebrate the release of her debut studio album, “Alpha”. In one clip, London is seen walking closely behind the singer as she was being showed the way to photographers at the event, while in another, Shenseea was joined by several people on stage for a random but unbelievable surprise.

Related Articles

 

When one of the men that joined her on stage opened a jewelry box to reveal an iced-out chain with an accompanying large pendant, Shenseea expressed her surprise, as London himself helped wear the beauty around Shenseea’s neck.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 16, 2022Last Updated: March 16, 2022
0 201 1 minute read

Related Articles

Nle Choppa Claims His Ex Is Hindering Him From Seeing Their Daughter, Undercover, News, March 16, 2022

NLE Choppa Claims His Ex Is Hindering Him From Seeing…

February 5, 2022
Residente Blasts J Balvin &Amp; Managers Fond Of Taking Songwriting Credit On Bizarrap Music Session, Undercover, News, March 16, 2022

Residente Blasts J Balvin & Managers Fond Of Taking Songwriting…

March 4, 2022
Omeretta The Great Straightens Up What Happened In Her 2018 Social Media Feud With City Girls Rapper, Jt, Undercover, News, March 16, 2022

Omeretta The Great Straightens Up What Happened In Her 2018…

March 11, 2022
Caleb Kennedy, Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Charged In Fatal Dui Car Crash, Undercover, News, March 16, 2022

Caleb Kennedy, Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Charged In Fatal DUI…

February 9, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button