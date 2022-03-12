background
News

Shenseea Debunks All Rumours Of Dating Drake And Carrying His Child

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 12, 2022Last Updated: March 12, 2022
0 200 1 minute read
Shenseea Debunks All Rumours Of Dating Drake And Carrying His Child » Undercover FM » Post » March 12, 2022
Photo credit: Darren Craig

Shenseea has put the pregnancy rumors to sleep.

On a media visit to promote her debút album, Alpha, which was released today, the Jamaican superstar made a stop at “The Breakfast Club,” where she yet again tried to set straight the record regarding a false report that bears the news of her dating Drake and being knocked up with his baby.

“That’s a lie. Listen, me and Drake, we never even kissed, much less for him to even get me pregnant,” she said to Angela Yee. The singer expressed her shock over how a person could wake up one morning and decide to make a fresh, hot meal of lies for public consumption.

Related Articles

“I saw the article online and I sent it to one of my managers. I was like, ‘Can people really lie on me like this?’” she asked. “Everything that that person wrote about me was a lie…It’s just ridiculous stuff, man.”

Before moving away from that topic, she had a special message for whoever it was that started peddling the “ridiculous” rumor. “I’m like, ‘You’re going to hell, man.’ Goddamn.” Down the line of the interview, she opened up about the death of her mother, the estranged relationship she has with her father, collaborating with other female artists, and her sex life.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 12, 2022Last Updated: March 12, 2022
0 200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Charlamagne tha God Reacts To Kanye Line on “Eazy” » Undercover FM » Post » March 12, 2022

Charlamagne tha God Reacts To Kanye Line on “Eazy”

February 1, 2022
Snoop Dogg Confesses To Being A Key Player To Benny The Butcher's Record Deal With Def Jam After His Claims Of Getting "Lowballed" » Undercover FM » Post » March 12, 2022

Snoop Dogg Confesses To Being A Key Player To Benny…

March 8, 2022
Cardi B Snaps At "Industry B*tches" For Sending Her Weird, Unsolicited DMs » Undercover FM » Post » March 12, 2022

Cardi B Snaps At “Industry B*tches” For Sending Her Weird,…

March 7, 2022
BTS Is Releasing Their Official Merch At Nordstrom Kicking Off Today » Undercover FM » Post » March 12, 2022

BTS Is Releasing Their Official Merch At Nordstrom Kicking Off…

February 25, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button