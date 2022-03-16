Shenseea billed to headline Reggae Sumfest 2022

Reggae Sumfest boss, Joe Bogdanovich, has announced that his team at Downsound Entertainment couldn’t be any happier to have Alpha female, Shenseea, as one of the headliners for this year’s Sumfest.

The Sheng Yeng queen has now been billed to perform at the internationally-acclaimed event in Montego Bay, St James. Reggae Sumfest 2022 will be taking place from July 20 through 23, with Shenseea performing on July 22.

Tagged to be one of the greatest reggae shows on the face of the Earth, Reggae Sumfest, makes a comeback in July after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Preparations for the 2022 edition of the event are in high gear, and even organisers confess that the show has an excellent lineup, which also includes rising dancehall singer, Shenseea, as a headline act.

“After the two-year break due to COVID we had to come back with a bang and give the fans an epic lineup,” Bogdanovich said.

“This is only the tip of the iceberg, however, we have been planning the return of Sumfest for two years and we have an incredible festival planned for fans of Jamaican music,” Bogdanovich added.

The return of Jamaica’s most iconic music and culture celebration also comes at an important time. A critical period in Jamaica’s history – the ‘Jamaica 60’ independence celebrations.