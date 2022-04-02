Shawn Mendes Releases New Single, “When You’re Gone”, Still Reeling From Tough Breakup

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Shawn Mendes has released his new anticipated single, “When You’re Gone”.

On Thursday, the Canadian singer put out a new single titled “When You’re Gone”, together with an equally touching music video which seems to allude to his split from ex, Camila Cabello.

In the heartrending ballad, Mendes sings about learning to let go after a tough breakup, as he begins with the opening verse, “You never know how good you have it, oh/Until you’re starin’ at a picture of the only girl that matters, aah.”

Starting off with a guitar-back slow tempo and Mendes’ signature vocals, the track’s pace begins to pick up toward the chorus where he sings about wanting to “hold on.”

“Hold on/I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone/I don’t wanna move on/I don’t wanna know what it’s like when you’re gone for good,” he sings in the chorus, seemingly making reference to his recent split. “You’re slipping through my fingertips/A little bit, by a little bit/I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been/So I’m just tryna hold on.”

In the visual for the new song, directed by Jay Martin, Mendes can be seen by fans across multiple days as he records and rehearses for his first-ever SXSW performance. Check it out below: