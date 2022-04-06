background
SEVENTEEN Band Member, Wonwoo’s Mother Has Died

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 6, 2022Last Updated: April 6, 2022
Mother to Seventeen’s band member, Wonwoo, has just passed away and on Wednesday. Pledis Entertainment, the band’s agency, put forth a statement, explaining that she had passed on after an illness.

The statement reads,

Hello. This is Pledis Entertainment. SEVENTEEN member Wonwoo’s mother passed away this morning from an illness. Wonwoo is currently at the funeral hall, and the funeral will be held with family and close friends. We ask for your kind consideration and support so that Wonwoo can have a period of mourning with his family. May she rest in peace.”

Seventeen had been gearing up to kick off their comeback with their first English single slated for release on April 15, expected to serve as a prelude to the stories they have for their fanbase called ‘Carats’.

The late mother is survived by Wonwoo and his younger brother, Jeon Bohyuk. Helping them out is a certain Joshua, who happens to be very close to the family, often recalling how Wonwoo’s family took care of him and in the process, forming a bond between Wonwoo’s mother and Joshua’s mother.

“For Wonwoo, our parents are close. My mother and Wonwoo’s mother are very close because my mother is not here. She is in America,” Joshua had earlier revealed to koreaoboo.com. May her soul rest in peace.

