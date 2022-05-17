background
News

SEVENTEEN Announces dates for their World Tour

Olumide JokotadeMay 17, 2022Last Updated: May 17, 2022
Seventeen Announces Dates For Their World Tour, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022
credit: Pinterest

Multi-Talented Korean pop boyband, SEVENTEEN have today announced the dates for the North American stretch of their upcoming World Tour. Announcing via their Twitter account, the world tour of the world band is set to kick off in Seoul before moving to North America.

Seventeen Announces Dates For Their World Tour, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022

The world tour titled “Be the Sun” will kick off in South Korea’s capital city of Seol in June. Afterwards, the 13-man band will travel to North America for their headline tour across American and Canadian cities. The band is set to perform in Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston in the US, before hosting their shows in the Canadian cities of Vancouver and Toronto.

Don't Miss
  • Ringo Starr Has Announced North American Tour Dates For May And June 2022
  • Harry Styles 2022 Tour & Concerts Tickets, Venues, Dates, Merch & Prices

    • Upon completion of the first leg of their tour, the boyband has scheduled the Asian leg of their world tour for November 2022. The Asian tour would see them perform across major cities and performance hubs across Asia, including the six dome concerts in Japan. Specific dates and venues for their Asian performances have been scheduled for a later announcement.

    The tour will be kicking off right after the release of SEVENTEEN’s fourth studio album. The new album titled “Face of the Sun” is set to be released on May 27.  The group had earlier in April released their maiden English single off the album titled, Darl + ling. The song has so far communicated an intention of the boyband to create a shared tongue across the world, especially for their international fans. 

    You can listen to “Darl + ling” :

    Here is the complete schedule of the North American tour of the pop band.

    Recommended

    June 2022

    25 – Seoul, South Korea

    26 – Seoul, South Korea

    August 2022

    10 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

    12 – Seattle, Washington, US

    14 – Oakland, California, US

    17 – Los Angeles, California, US

    20 – Houston, Texas, US

    23 – Fort Worth, Texas, US

    25 – Chicago, Illinois, US

    28 – Washington D.C., US

    30 – Atlanta, Georgia, US

    September 2022

    1 – Belmont Park, New York, US

    3 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    6 – Newark, New Jersey, US

    Tags
    Olumide JokotadeMay 17, 2022Last Updated: May 17, 2022

    Related Articles

    Hazel-E Appreciates Media Houses That Showed Her Support Through The Racial Profiling Situation, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022

    Hazel-E Appreciates Media Houses That Showed Her Support Through The…

    February 17, 2022
    Pusha T Drops New Single “Neck &Amp; Wrist” Featuring Jay-Z &Amp; Pharrell Williams, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022

    Pusha T Drops New Single “Neck & Wrist” Featuring Jay-Z…

    April 6, 2022
    Kid Cudi Has Declared Never To Make Music With Kanye West, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022

    Kid Cudi Has Declared Never To Make Music With Kanye…

    April 22, 2022
    2 Chainz Releases Dope Don'T Sell Itself, Seventh Studio Album, Undercover, News, May 18, 2022

    2 Chainz Releases Dope Don’t Sell Itself, Seventh Studio Album

    February 4, 2022
    Back to top button
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE