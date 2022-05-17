SEVENTEEN Announces dates for their World Tour

Multi-Talented Korean pop boyband, SEVENTEEN have today announced the dates for the North American stretch of their upcoming World Tour. Announcing via their Twitter account, the world tour of the world band is set to kick off in Seoul before moving to North America.

The world tour titled “Be the Sun” will kick off in South Korea’s capital city of Seol in June. Afterwards, the 13-man band will travel to North America for their headline tour across American and Canadian cities. The band is set to perform in Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston in the US, before hosting their shows in the Canadian cities of Vancouver and Toronto.

Upon completion of the first leg of their tour, the boyband has scheduled the Asian leg of their world tour for November 2022. The Asian tour would see them perform across major cities and performance hubs across Asia, including the six dome concerts in Japan. Specific dates and venues for their Asian performances have been scheduled for a later announcement.

The tour will be kicking off right after the release of SEVENTEEN’s fourth studio album. The new album titled “Face of the Sun” is set to be released on May 27. The group had earlier in April released their maiden English single off the album titled, Darl + ling. The song has so far communicated an intention of the boyband to create a shared tongue across the world, especially for their international fans.

You can listen to “Darl + ling” :

Here is the complete schedule of the North American tour of the pop band.

June 2022

25 – Seoul, South Korea

26 – Seoul, South Korea

August 2022

10 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

12 – Seattle, Washington, US

14 – Oakland, California, US

17 – Los Angeles, California, US

20 – Houston, Texas, US

23 – Fort Worth, Texas, US

25 – Chicago, Illinois, US

28 – Washington D.C., US

30 – Atlanta, Georgia, US

September 2022

1 – Belmont Park, New York, US

3 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada

6 – Newark, New Jersey, US