ScHoolboy Q Unveils Release Date For New Single, “Soccer Dad”

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 5, 2022Last Updated: April 5, 2022
Photo credit: Ramona Rosales

ScHoolboy Q has some new-new coming in hot this week!

TDE has left fans hanging and almost musically stranded for a couple of years now as anticipation continues to rise for new music from all its major players. Yes, we did get a new album from Isaiah Rashad in 2021, but that was it. None of the members of Black Hippy dropped any new heat.

All we keep receiving are just updates upon updates. Then some promising rumours surrounding new music from Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock over the past year, yet nothing seems solidified or tangible.

It’s been three whole years since the release of his last LP, CrasH Talk, but from the looks of it, ScHoolboy Q could be getting set for the release of his next studio album. The rapper hopped on his Instagram over the weekend to announce his new single, “Soccer Dad.” The rapper’s latest single begins with triumphant horns paired perfectly with his return.

Simply captioning the post, Q wrote “See You Soon” before the trailer uncovered the release date for Tuesday, April 5th. Schoolboy Q fans couldn’t be more excited for this new drop.

