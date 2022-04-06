ScHoolboy Q Makes A Comeback With New Single, ‘Soccer Dad’

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Groovy Q comes back in dad style.

After having built much anticipation via social media days leading up to the single’s release date, when ScHoolboy Q teased the then-upcoming song on his Instagram page, the TDE rapper makes a grand return with his new single, “Soccer Dad”.

The freshly-released song would be his first single in three years. Since his 2019 album, CrasH Talk, the rapper has since not put out any music, neither has he really appeared on any features. So this new single is a big deal, as it opens the door to a new ScHoolboy Q era.

On the horn-heavy track, produced by Tae Beast, Fu, and Hutch, Q shows that despite being holed up in the suburbs, his pace has not slowed down a bit.

“My flip flop too crazy, I am really him / The soccer dad, my real life too wavy,” he spits on one of the verses. “While I cheer the stands / You little rappers go and wipe your mouth / And go pull up your pants.”

Back in August last year, he did preview about four tracks from his next body of work, including a collab with Rico Nasty. Other featured artists would in due time be announced. Cop a feel of the new track below: