Saweetie Surprises Dreezy With An In-Studio Birthday Celebration

Saweetie has proven that women can, in fact, love and support each other with the birthday surprise she had planned out for her friend and collaborator, Dreezy. The two ladies have been going hard at work in their respective careers as they both are involved in a lot more than just their music.

It wouldn’t be a shocking discovery to learn that the pair have been working together on something new and special, but taking a short, needed break from the consistent grind, Saweetie dazed Dreezy with a nightclub-like birthday gift while they were chilling in the stu.

Funnily enough, Dreezy’s birthday actually isn’t until March 28th, but the “Best Friends” hit-maker decided beforehand to sprinkle some love on her friend to make her feel loved and appreciated. In the clip shared by Dreezy, Saweetie can be seen carefully walking into the studio with a tray that had a pretty, well-lit birthday sign and sparklers sitting on it.

“I thought I was coming to work she caught me so off guard lol!!” Dreezy wrote. “I didn’t know what to say [red heart emojis] So sweet pretty and talented @saweetie Thank you again! anddd we pushed our mf pen last night [red heart emojis] IKDRRR.”