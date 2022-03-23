background
Savannah Ré Releases New Song “Fiji” Today

JUNO Award winner (and three-time nominee) Savannah Ré releases her new song “Fiji” today.

Savannah Ré is one of the first Canadian artists to be selected for the global #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2022. Look out for more brand-new music from Savannah in the coming weeks!

2021 JUNO Award winner of Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year and three-time JUNO Award Nominee Savannah Ré has become one of R&B’s brightest new voices by making music with an unyielding intention: to craft songs that forfeit polished stories for authentic ones.

It’s this carefully refined formula for songwriting that has brought Savannah Ré under the mentorship of Grammy Award-winning producer Boi-1da and has made her the go-to collaborator for R&B’s upper echelon having written with artists like Babyface, Jessie Reyez, Normani, and Wondagurl.

Opia, Savannah Ré’s remarkable debut project, is a testament to her dedication to her craft. Acclaim for Opia has been abundant,  including FADER, BET, American Songwriter, HYPEBAE, and ELLE Canada among several others who have championed Savannah Ré over the past year.

Savannah Ré has been honoured with several accolades following the release of Opia including being nominated for the SOCAN Songwriting Prize, the Slaight Music Emerging Songwriter Award, the Polaris Music Prize and both her “Solid” and “OPIA EXPERIENCE” music videos earned nominations for the 2021 Prism Prize.

Savannah’s undeniable talent has earned her a place in Canadian music history as the first artist to ever be nominated for both the Contemporary R&B Recording of the Year JUNO Award (“Where You Are”) and the Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year (“Solid”) JUNO Award.

Last year, Savannah Ré became a first time JUNO Award Winner when she was awarded the Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year JUNO Award, making Canadian music history a second time as the first artist to ever receive the Award and last week, she was nominated for a 2022 JUNO Award in the category once again for her song “24hrs”.

Listen to “Fiji”:

