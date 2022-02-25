News

Sally Kellerman, The Exceptional ‘Hot Lips’ Houlihan, Dead At 84

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email February 25, 2022Last Updated: February 25, 2022
0 205 1 minute read
Sally Kellerman, The Exceptional 'Hot Lips' Houlihan, Dead At 84 » Undercover FM » Post » February 27, 2022
Photo credit: Getty Images

Sally Kellerman, the one and only Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan from the 1970 Robert Altman film, “M*A*S*H*,” passed away on Thursday from a heart failure, according to her manager and publicist, Alan Eichler. The famed actress was 84 when she died.

The actress passed on in her sleep, lodged in her Woodland Hills, California home, from what her manager revealed. Kellerman earned an Oscar nom for best-supporting actress for her outstanding Houlihan role in the army comedy that also featured Donald Sutherland and Elliot Gould.

In the “M*A*S*H*” film, she played a nurse who does her job by the book but also keeps up with a torrid affair with the equally uptight Major Frank Burns (Robert Duvall), who demanded that he kiss her “hot lips” in a moment secretly captured over the camp’s public address speakers, quickly earning her the widely acclaimed nickname.

Related Articles

The “Hot Lips” role had a long-lasting influence on Kellerman’s acting career. The actress informed The Desert Sun back in 2013 that she feared she might be perceived as “a one-trick pony.”

But that was far from the case, as her career spanned over 60 solid, long years, including attaining cult status for her memorable role in an early 1996 episode of “Star Trek” titled “Where No Man Has Gone Before.”

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email February 25, 2022Last Updated: February 25, 2022
0 205 1 minute read

Related Articles

A Frustrated Kanye West Throws Mic. Following Sound Malfunction During ‘Donda 2’ Listening Party » Undercover FM » Post » February 27, 2022

A Frustrated Kanye West Throws Mic. Following Sound Malfunction During…

February 23, 2022
Bethany Cosentino’s Pet Cat and Best Coast Album Cover Star, Snacks, Has Passed Away » Undercover FM » Post » February 27, 2022

Bethany Cosentino’s Pet Cat and Best Coast Album Cover Star,…

February 10, 2022
Hazel-E Appreciates Media Houses That Showed Her Support Through The Racial Profiling Situation » Undercover FM » Post » February 27, 2022

Hazel-E Appreciates Media Houses That Showed Her Support Through The…

February 17, 2022
Don Cornelius Levied With Sexual Assault Accusations in New Docuseries Involving Two Playboy Bunnies » Undercover FM » Post » February 27, 2022

Don Cornelius Levied With Sexual Assault Accusations in New Docuseries…

February 2, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button