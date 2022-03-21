Russell And Ciara Wilson Pay A Visit To The Patients At Colorado Children’s Hospital

Russell Wilson and wife, Ciara, on Tuesday, paid a special visit to the Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colorado, to see their patients, just days after the longtime quarterback was transferred from the Seahawks to the Broncos.

The couple looked their chicest, as they both donned blue and orange outfits, with Ciara also rocking the official Broncos gear, while Wilson and his lovely songstress of a wife had engaged with young patients, having conversations with them, signing autographs and posing for snaps.

“Truly a special day @DangeRussWilson and I will never forget,” Ciara captioned an Instagram video of the outing. “Our 1st Tuesday tradition Hospital visit with the children and families of @childrenscolo in Denver. Our hearts were filled with love and inspiration.”

Wilson and Ciara, during the visit, also participated in storytime with the kids, reading out their new children’s book, “Why Not You?”, from the stables of Ryan Seacrest Foundation’s Seacrest Studios, according to posts from social media.

Already, the Denver fans have welcomed Wilson and Ciara into the fold since the nine-time Pro Bowler got shipped to the Broncos earlier this month. Wilson later expressed his gratitude for the city of Seattle, where he has playing over the past 10 seasons.

Below are a couple of photos from the hospital visit, posted on Instagram via the official page for the Children’s Hospital Colorado: