Royce Da 5’9 Weighs In On The Game’s Comments On Out-rapping Eminem

Image via Getty/Manny Carabel/WireImage

The Game’s hot takes have cooked up a storm and even started some pretty serious discussions this week on the timeline. It all began with the comments he made during his visit to Drink Champs, in which he touched on everything; from Kanye West, to his G-Unit era, down to his opinion on Eminem, which was what began the hip-hop riot.

Even though there are more than enough video evidences that go a long way to show that The Game actually felt inferior when compared to the Eminem at a certain point in the long run of his career, it now seems like the rapper does not feel that way anymore, as he stepped up lately to express how better a rapper he is than the Detroit icon.

Royce Da 5’9″ also tends to believe The Game would have a field day in a Verzuz with Em. Speaking with Mike Zombie on an Instagram Livestream, he said. “I don’t think I remember a time when Game ain’t been top-tier with the raps.”

“Game is a monster,” Royce added. “He’ll just have his hands full. Em is a hard dude to out-rap because nine times out of 10, you gon’ be sending him your verse or when he get your verse, he gonna aim to out-rap you.”

Check out the conversation here:

