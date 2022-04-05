background
News

Rowdy Rebel Argues With DJ Akademiks Over 6ix9ine On New Podcast Episode

Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 5, 2022Last Updated: April 5, 2022
200 1 minute read
Rowdy Rebel Argues With Dj Akademiks Over 6Ix9Ine On New Podcast Episode, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

While folks are left wondering what happened to DJ Akademiks’ Instagram account that was lost without notice, the podcast host was busy putting in work into his podcast, Off The Record. Though efforts are being made to retrieve his Instagram account.

Recently, Akademiks’s Off The Record podcast hosted rapper, Rowdy Rebel, and during their discussion, the Brooklyn rapper called out fellow New York artist, Tekashi 6ix9ine, for having testified against his friends and associates of the Nine Trey Gangsters.

Rowdy said he had no trace of doubt in him for a nanosecond that 6ix9ine would switch up on Nine Trey, further adding that his own collective, GS9, wouldn’t dare do such a thing. Akademiks had launched the segment by stating that New York’s Rap scene had been a corpse for a while.

Don't Miss

But Rowdy quickly called him out for hanging with 6ix9ine. “That pussy had a great run, son,” said Rowdy, not failing to mention that as soon as he learned that 6ix9ine was in legal trouble, he instinctively “knew” that things would be taking a trip down south.

“I seen the toughest n*ggas fold under pressure in that room,” the rapper said. “He wasn’t even half as tough.” Akademiks wanting to know how Rowdy “predicted” 6ix9ine’s scandal, got this for an answer from him: “He was never outside! He ain’t have no morals, no morals.” Check out the clip below:

Tags
Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email April 5, 2022Last Updated: April 5, 2022
200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Christina Aguilera Will Be Headlining L.a. Pride In The Park 2022, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Christina Aguilera Will Be Headlining L.A. Pride in the Park…

March 16, 2022
Justin Bieber Cancels Tacoma Dome Concert Owing To Covid-19, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Justin Bieber Cancels Tacoma Dome Concert Owing To COVID-19

February 26, 2022
Yo Gotti Unleashes New Album ‘Cm10: Free Game’, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Yo Gotti Unleashes New Album ‘CM10: Free Game’

February 4, 2022
Cardi B And Sister, Hennessy Carolina, Win In Their Defamation Lawsuit, Undercover, News, April 5, 2022

Cardi B And Sister, Hennessy Carolina, Win In Their Defamation…

March 26, 2022
Back to top button