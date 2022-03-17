Rosalía’s Releases Intimate, New Single, ‘Hentai’, Alongside Its Visual

Rosalía is at it once again, as she releases a new song titled “Hentai”.

The new track comes as the latest foretaste of the Spanish singer-songwriter’s third studio project, ‘Motomami’, scheduled for release this Friday, March 18th. ‘Hentai’ follows up on previously-released singles, ‘La Fama’, ‘Saoko’, and last month’s ‘Chicken Teriyaki’.

Starting off the delicate piano-led ballad, ‘Hentai’ later brings in rapid-fire electronic beats as the talented singer delivers the ecstatic refrain: “So, so, so, so, so, so good/ Good, good, so, so, so good/ So, so, so good, so, so, so good/ So good, hmm.”

The song also comes alongside a pretty intimate visual directed by Mitch Ryan. In the crispy official video, we can spot the singer riding on a bucking bronco in a field flooded with sufficient sunlight. This is before she lays down on a bed in the middle of a bullring.

Rosalía had previously teased ‘Hentai’ on TikTok, though, together with another new track, ‘Candy’, which were both confirmed to be on the forthcoming album last month when the artist made public the project’s cover artwork and tracklist.

Describing the upcoming project, she said it is “the most personal and confessional album that I’ve made so far”, adding that it’s about “a feminine figure building herself,” she told Rolling Stone last November.

Listen to the song while you watch the video below: