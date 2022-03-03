Robert Pattinson Throws Lavish ‘Batman’ After-party At Pete Davidson’s Pebble Bar

Robert Pattinson threw a lavish secret “after-after party” at Pebble Bar, owned by Pete Davidson, in Rockefeller Center on Tuesday.

The “Batman” bash had in attendance Pattinson’s co-star Zoe Kravitz and boyfriend, Channing Tatum, spotted chilling with Hollywood hunk, Jason Momoa. Some other big names that showed up lit to the joint include rapper Busta Rhymes, comics Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, and Evan Mock, the new “Gossip Girl” starlet.

Reportedly, Chappelle barred the presence of all cell phones from the event. The bash also later had people “giving warm speeches.” Momoa reposted images taken by photographer pal, Jason Roman, at the event, describing the night as nothing short of “epic.” Though an official after-party for the film took place at Tavern on The Green.

As shocking it might be, it was also revealed that Kanye West’s music was practically on heavy rotation. “I heard a lot of Kanye. Not many people knew about this party, but most of the music being played was Kanye,” the so-called ‘spy’ shared with Page Six.

Ye’s hits, “Gold Digger” and “Fade” were some of the jams heard by the crowd and, “It was believed that Pete hosted the party, but I didn’t see him,” the spy revealed. Other sources say the SNL comedian was a no-show because “he was stuck on set filming.”