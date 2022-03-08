Robert Pattinson Reportedly Had Kanye West’s Music On Repeat At His Event Hosted At Pete Davidson’s Bar

Earlier this month, Pattinson hosted a secret, low-key “after-after party” at Pebble Bar, owned by Pete Davidson, and located at Rockefeller Center in NYC following the premiere of The Batman, in which he stars alongside phenomenal actress, Zoe Kravitz. But word from the grapevine has it that the actor couldn’t quit playing Kanye West songs for the duration of the entire night.

“I heard a lot of Kanye,” a source disclosed to Page Six. “Not many people know about this party, but most of the music being played was Kanye.” Among the tracks on heavy rotation were 2016’s “Fade” and Grammy Award-winning 2006 hit, “Gold Digger”.

In addition to that, XXL Magazine has reported that Gossip Girl reboot actor, Evan Mock also showed up to the event, and was able to corroborate that Pattinson’s bash was, in fact, heavily sound-tracked by Ye’s discography.

Some came under the impression that the Saturday Night Live star would be there to anchor the event, but apparently, Pete was on set filming for an upcoming movie and therefore couldn’t quite make it to the star-studded event, that had the likes Zoe Kravitz and her boyfriend Channing Tatum, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Busta Rhymes in attendance.