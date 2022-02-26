News

Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in Sheer Dress While Gracing The Milan Fashion Week With Boyfriend, A$AP Rocky

Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s baby is already learning how show up lit and classy to fashion events from its famous parents, even while in the womb.

The pregnant “Te Amo” singer and the “Praise the Lord” rapper showed up dripping to Gucci’s runway show at Milan Fashion week on Friday, February 25th, where Ri showcased her baby bump in a chic latex crop top, low rose black pants, a sparkling headdress and a furry lavender coat, the cherry on top. Rocky stood by her side in an all-black outfit, decked out with yellow gloves and a Gucci suitcase in hand.

“I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could, and fashion is one of my favorite things. We’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” Rihanna revealed to ET about dressing up her bump, especially now that she has gone public with what she’s expecting. “It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

RiRi has been boldly rocking her growing baby bump in all sorts of stylish ways, from a casual vintage jersey to glam red carpet looks. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been an official item since last year. A$AP Rocky himself confirmed their romance to GQ in an interview last year.

