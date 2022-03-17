background
News

Rihanna Reveals She Will Be a ‘Psycho’ Mom For The Safety Of Her Unborn Children

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 17, 2022Last Updated: March 17, 2022
0 200 1 minute read
Rihanna Reveals She Will Be A ‘Psycho’ Mom For The Safety Of Her Unborn Children, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022
Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/GI for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna will gladly put down her Fenty makeup kit and go eye-for-an-eye with anyone that attempts to mess with her kid.

As the pop star inches closer and closer to her due date, the heavily pregnant singer bared her mind about motherhood and just the type of mother she looks forward to being. To further buttress her point, RiRi emphatically says she will go “psycho” to protect her family.

Having a conversation with ELLE at the launch of Fenty Beauty in Ulta Beauty stores, Rih was asked to name the one housewife she admires the most as a mother. “Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom,” she gushed about the Orange County mom. “Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me.”

Related Articles

However, it appeared she also has respect for another housewife in the person of Teresa Giudice from New Jersey.

“But Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids,” she said. “She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.” RiRi says all you need to invite a major hailstorm from her is talking crap about her kids.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 17, 2022Last Updated: March 17, 2022
0 200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Young Dolph Was Shot At Multiple Times On Different Body Parts, Autopsy Reveals, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022

Young Dolph Was Shot At Multiple Times On Different Body…

March 16, 2022
Mase Seemingly Targets Diddy In “Oracle 2: The Liberation Of Mason Betha”, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022

Mase Seemingly Targets Diddy In “Oracle 2: The Liberation of…

March 15, 2022
Sammie Okposo Drops &Quot;Comot Body&Quot; Feat. Mike Abdul &Amp; Bidemi Olaoba, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022

Sammie Okposo Drops “Comot Body” Feat. Mike Abdul & Bidemi…

March 1, 2022
Snoop Dogg Spotted With Slick Rick &Amp; Dababy With &Quot;Bacc On Death Row&Quot; Album Around The Corner, Undercover, News, March 17, 2022

Snoop Dogg Spotted With Slick Rick & DaBaby With “Bacc…

February 2, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button