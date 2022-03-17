Rihanna Reveals She Will Be a ‘Psycho’ Mom For The Safety Of Her Unborn Children

Rihanna will gladly put down her Fenty makeup kit and go eye-for-an-eye with anyone that attempts to mess with her kid.

As the pop star inches closer and closer to her due date, the heavily pregnant singer bared her mind about motherhood and just the type of mother she looks forward to being. To further buttress her point, RiRi emphatically says she will go “psycho” to protect her family.

Having a conversation with ELLE at the launch of Fenty Beauty in Ulta Beauty stores, Rih was asked to name the one housewife she admires the most as a mother. “Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom,” she gushed about the Orange County mom. “Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me.”

However, it appeared she also has respect for another housewife in the person of Teresa Giudice from New Jersey.

“But Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids,” she said. “She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.” RiRi says all you need to invite a major hailstorm from her is talking crap about her kids.