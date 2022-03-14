background
Rick Ross Says Hip-Hop Is Accepting Of Rappers In The LGBTQ+ Community

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 14, 2022Last Updated: March 14, 2022
Rick Ross Says Hip-Hop Is Accepting Of Rappers In The LGBTQ+ Community
Photo credit: Paras Griffin, Getty Images

Rick Ross really wants rappers who are gay or queer to keep going hard at their craft, regardless of the sexual orientation.

For what would appear to be decades, the hip-hop community has not fully identified with or shown support to the queer ones, especially when it comes to the male rappers. Lil Nas X has been one of the first, if not the first, gay young artist that is defying all the odds, openly being gay and still doing crazy streaming numbers and living on the Billboard charts like it’s his second home. And even at that height of success, it hasn’t been very easy for the young rapper.

Being grouped amongst this new crop of LGBTQ+ rappers is Saucy Santana, springing onto the music scene in late 2021-cum-early 2022, with his album, “Keep It Playa”. Santana, weeks ago, publicly embraced his gay identity with hopes that other closeted rappers can glean from his courage and take a cue.

Rick Ross recently sat down with Quentin Latham of FOX Soul, for an interview, where he was asked if he felt the hip-hop genre had support for gay artists, Ross was of the opinion that rap was actually accepting of the LGBTQ+ community: “I believe hip-hop has already embraced it, without a doubt.”

