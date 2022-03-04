Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled & Wiz Khalifa Come Together For An Unexpected Interview

Four of hip-hop’s biggest names got some sit-down time for an unexpected interview for the first 2022 episode of the “Self-Made Tastes Better” series.

DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Wiz Khalifa revisited the roundtable to trade stories and memories of the twists and turns encountered on their journey to success in the music industry. The four icons talked about trying times faced and the life lessons learned throughout the long span of their careers.

The rappers went into details, sharing specific incidents that have gone on to shape their creative processes, evolving it into what it is today. The common takeaway between the four is that they all hope to enlighten the younger generation on the many possibilities they could have and the mistakes to be wary of.

Going a little beyond three decades, DJ Khaled reminisced on the days of vinyl and cassette tapes, spilling the juice on just how hip-hop has opened up doors for various artists. Ross and Khaled’s longstanding friendship was very clear to see in their conversation, with both showing each other that mutual respect that should be existent between great pals.

“You’re authentic. That’s the only way you could gain the trust of a Weezy or a Wiz. You know how much it would cost to make that call and put that record together right now?!” Ross said, highlighting Khaled’s natural ability to vibe with just about anyone. Now, that’s love. The video’s below if you wish to check it out.