Residente Blasts J Balvin & Managers Fond Of Taking Songwriting Credit On Bizarrap Music Session

J Balvin, in his 10-minute rap session that was split into three chapters, spilled his guts and does not dare hold back any fragments of his bluntness.

Bizarrap and Residente combined forces for a banging music session, which saw the light of day on Thursday, February 3rd, after having teased their collaboration earlier in the week.

In the first chapter, “Capítulo Uno: En Un Lugar de la Mancha”, the Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning artist expresses his uneasy feels as he protects and the urban genre, comparing himself to a crocodile who creeps out of the Nile River.

Residente chimes in on songwriting in chapter two, titled “Capítulo Dos: Mis Armas Son Mis Letras”, where he comes for managers that take credit for songwriting, together with songs less than two minutes in playtime that pack 20 songwriters for it. “You can’t be the leader, champion of champions, if someone else wrote all your f—ing songs,” he raps. “And they’re not embarrassed, which is what’s embarrassing … you can’t buy respect with talent, one thing is to be an artist and another is to be famous.”

The last and third chapter: “Capítulo Tres: El Caballero de los Espejos” takes a surprise turn, aiming at Balvin, with whom he’s had some beef since November last year, when the Colombian artist went on Twitter to push for a boycott of the Latin Grammys.