Quavo And Takeoff Drops ‘Hotel Lobby’ Amidst Rumours Of Breakup

Olumide JokotadeMay 20, 2022Last Updated: May 20, 2022
Giving more life to rumours about a break away from Migos, Takeoff and Quavo have today released their single, “Hotel Lobby”.

Quavo had earlier on Tuesday released the teaser for the clip on Instagram alongside a cover art. It was the cover art, showing a cryptic “Uncle and Phew” that particularly sparked rumours of a breakaway of the duo to form another group.

When asked for comments on the breakup rumours by TMZ, Quavo avoided answering the question entirely, further giving more life to the rumours.

    • The duo have now released their collaboration which looks very much like a potential hit, and could potentially become the first release of a post-migos partnership between the Takeoff and Quavo

    Watch the video below:

