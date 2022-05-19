background
Quavo accidentally announces new group while Teasing New Single

Olumide JokotadeMay 19, 2022Last Updated: May 19, 2022
American rapper Quavo might have accidentally announced his breakaway from Migos while posting the cover art for his new single. The single which is scheduled for a release on Friday is a collaboration between Quavo and Takeoff, two of three members of the Migos group.

In the cover art posted on his Instagram account, Quavo captioned the post as “Uncle and Phew Presents Hotel Lobby”’ giving rise to speculations of forming a new group for the duo.

Migos was formed in 2008 by Quavo, whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall, Takeoff born Kirshnik Khari Ball, and Offset born Kiari Kendrell Cephus. The group was initially called the Polo Club before adopting “Migos” as their new name. The three members are directly related and were raised together. Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle, and Offset is Quavo’s cousin.

Given their family relations, there is a solid indication that the name on the cover art, “Uncle and Phew”, is formed as a description of the familial relationship, Uncle and Nephew, between Quavo and Takeoff. The rumours are further strengthened by the fact that the duo of Quavo and Takeoff have now both unfollowed Offset on Instagram, while Cardi B, offset’s wife, has returned the favour to the duo. In addition, offset has also unfollowed the duo.

This will not be the first time a group is rumoured to be heading towards a breakup, only for it to turn out false. This could therefore be a different thing entirely and for a different reason that could become known in the coming months.

The attention has shifted towards the release of the new collabo between Quavo and Takeoff on Friday. The days to follow could yet produce unimaginable drama. We watch on.

Check out the video teaser tagged “road trip to hotel lobby” below:

