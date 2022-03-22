background
News

Pusha T Sides With Arby’s In New McDonald’s Diss Track

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 22, 2022Last Updated: March 22, 2022
0 200 1 minute read
Pusha T Sides With Arby'S In New Mcdonald'S Diss Track, Undercover, News, March 22, 2022
Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Yes, Pusha T may not really have all the commercial success that comes with being an OG rapper, but do not dare that man when it comes to diss songs. He sits on top of the thing, morphing into a beast when he steps in the booth bearing a person in mind. Even Drake can attest to this when Push scalded him on diss track, “Story of Adidon”, where he blew it out of the water that the 6 god had secretly fathered a son.

The latest commercial giant to come under King Push’s fierce lyrical attack is McDonald’s. Years ago, Pusha T quietly wrote the iconic jungle, “I Love It”, but failed to secure the publishing rights — a business move that he continues to regret to this day. That notwithstanding, he has come back swinging!

On Monday, Arby’s uncovered their most recent commercial which came with some fresh bars from King Push. The rapper completely roasts McDonald’s and puts the Filet-O-Fish to shame. Push explaining his recent diss move on McDonald’s to Rolling Stone said, “I am solely responsible for the ’I’m Lovin‘ It’ swag and the jingle of that company,” he said. “That’s just real. I am the reason. Now I gotta crush it.”

Related Articles

The new diss track comes as a part of Arby’s newest campaign for their own fish sandwich.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 22, 2022Last Updated: March 22, 2022
0 200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Griselda Records On Wwe Having Their Youtube Videos Taken Down Over Copyright Infringements, Undercover, News, March 22, 2022

Griselda Records On WWE Having Their YouTube Videos Taken Down…

January 6, 2022
Trevor Noah Speaks On Kanye West Being Booted From Grammys Lineup, Undercover, News, March 22, 2022

Trevor Noah Speaks On Kanye West Being Booted From Grammys…

March 21, 2022
Nicki Minaj Shares Heartwarming New Clips Of Papa Bear, Undercover, News, March 22, 2022

Nicki Minaj Shares Heartwarming New Clips Of Papa Bear

March 16, 2022
Young Dolph Was Shot At Multiple Times On Different Body Parts, Autopsy Reveals, Undercover, News, March 22, 2022

Young Dolph Was Shot At Multiple Times On Different Body…

March 16, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button