Pusha T Sides With Arby’s In New McDonald’s Diss Track

Yes, Pusha T may not really have all the commercial success that comes with being an OG rapper, but do not dare that man when it comes to diss songs. He sits on top of the thing, morphing into a beast when he steps in the booth bearing a person in mind. Even Drake can attest to this when Push scalded him on diss track, “Story of Adidon”, where he blew it out of the water that the 6 god had secretly fathered a son.

The latest commercial giant to come under King Push’s fierce lyrical attack is McDonald’s. Years ago, Pusha T quietly wrote the iconic jungle, “I Love It”, but failed to secure the publishing rights — a business move that he continues to regret to this day. That notwithstanding, he has come back swinging!

On Monday, Arby’s uncovered their most recent commercial which came with some fresh bars from King Push. The rapper completely roasts McDonald’s and puts the Filet-O-Fish to shame. Push explaining his recent diss move on McDonald’s to Rolling Stone said, “I am solely responsible for the ’I’m Lovin‘ It’ swag and the jingle of that company,” he said. “That’s just real. I am the reason. Now I gotta crush it.”

The new diss track comes as a part of Arby’s newest campaign for their own fish sandwich.