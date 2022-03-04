Pusha T Joins Forces With Nigo On New Track “Hear Me Clearly”

Third single from the “I Know Nigo” album. Available on March 25th via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records

Riding a wave of incredible buzz from his new Kanye West-produced single “Diet Coke,” Pusha T has linked up with longtime friend and collaborator Nigo to release the new track “Hear Me Clearly,” from Nigo’s forthcoming Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records album I Know Nigo.

Japanese cultural and fashion icon Nigo has previously released two acclaimed singles from the highly-anticipated project: “Want It Bad” featuring Kid Cudi and “Arya” featuring A$AP Rocky. Set for release on March 25th, the album is executive-produced by NIGO and Pharrell notably serve as the album’s executive producers. I Know Nigo will be Nigo’s first musical body of work in nearly two decades.

NIGO continues to make headlines. He recently led his debut show in Paris as artistic director for KENZO, with an audience that included Pharrell, Ye, Julia Fox, Tyler the Creator, Pusha T, and GUNNA, among others. The show also gave the audience an exclusive preview of the album, showcasing features from A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Kid Cudi, Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, Teriyaki Boyz, Tyler, the Creator and Lil Uzi Vert as announced by NIGO last month. Snippets of the new music went viral and trended on Twitter immediately following the show’s debut and accumulated over a million plays on clips that were shared across the platform.

Pusha T’s highly-anticipated forthcoming album is set to be the follow-up to the Grammy-nominated, critically acclaimed, #1 album Daytona. The album’s first track “Diet Coke,” produced by Kanye West, is the biggest debut and fastest rising single of Pusha’s storied solo career. The album is produced entirely by Pharrell Williams and Kanye West.

Listen to “Hear Me Clearly” here