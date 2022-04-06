Pusha T Drops New Single “Neck & Wrist” Featuring Jay-Z & Pharrell Williams

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Today, Grammy®-nominated hip-hop legend and multi-platinum artist Pusha T drops his brand new single “Neck & Wrist” featuring Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams.

“Neck & Wrist” – produced by Pharrell Williams – and the Ye-produced “Diet Coke” are the first two tracks in advance of Pusha T’s forthcoming new fourth solo album. The new album has already been praised by Charlamagne Tha God as Pusha’s “best body of work.” It arrives as the highly anticipated follow-up to Pusha’s 2018 masterpiece, Daytona.

Stream Daytona



Pusha T is also currently featured on “Hear Me Clearly,” the buzzworthy new single by longtime friend and collaborator Nigo. The track is included on his new album I Know Nigo, released March 25th (Victor Victor Worldwide/ Republic Records).

The star-studded project by the Japanese cultural and fashion icon is Nigo’s first musical body of work in nearly two decades.

Pusha T’s instant classic Daytona netted 4 stars in Rolling Stone (“a marvel of musical precision”) and was called “an undisputed classic in Pusha’s discography” by Noisey. The highest-charting album and biggest debut of Pusha’s storied career, it was widely hailed by critics as one of the best albums of the year and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

“My brand is all about creating masterpieces,” Pusha recently told Complex. “This is a legacy thing with me. This is all about being great.This is the realest real estate in hip-hop, and I’m the Martin Scorsese of it.” The theme continues in Pusha’s recent Office Magazine cover story: “I’m the novel. I’m the fucking Godfather trilogy.” Listen below.