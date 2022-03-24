Plies Shows Support For Latto’s Artistry And Hustle: "I F*ck With Her Grind"

Just hours away from the release of her next studio album, 777, Latto receives a major co-sign from rapper, Plies.

Prior to this new development, a lot of controversy has trolled both the artiste and the new project from her stable, as she boldly spoke in a recent interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood about a male rapper on the upcoming body of work that gave her a hard time clearing a song in which he was featured only because she was not responsive to his DM texts.

Days ago, when the female rapper unveiled the tracklist for 777, folks were convinced the male rapper in question was definitely Kodak Black, owing to his past statements about having to first of all bed any female artist he works with on a track, including those signed to his own label.

But turning things around, Plies has come out to show love for Latto’s grind by posting, “Just So Y’all Know I Will Be Stamping @Latto Album On 3/25,” he said. “I F*ck With Her Grind & Her Perseverance She Standing On Business & I Respect That!!”

Of course, Latto caught wind of the huge compliment and appreciated the rapper for his support. “@Plies [one hundred emoji] sh*t like this keep me going fasho i appreciate the recognition gangsta!!” she wrote in an Instagram post.