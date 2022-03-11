Omeretta The Great Straightens Up What Happened In Her 2018 Social Media Feud With City Girls Rapper, JT

In 2018, Omeretta The Great and JT were going back and forth in a war of words. These two New School female rap emcees didn’t seem to have any existent animosity for each other. In the heat of the moment, they got into a heated exchange. Omeretta has reason to believe JT was throwing shade at her back then was pushed to fire back, nudging the City Girls star to return with a blow.

The argument is now in the archives of Twitter feuds but having a conversation with Raquel Harper on It’s Tricky, Omeretta was asked about the longstanding feud. In fact, when she was asked about what really went down between herself and JT, Omeretta first expelled a laugh and then began explaining.

“Basically, it was like, 2018 and she was on Twitter saying something, I felt like she was talking about me,” said the rapper. “I felt like she was talking about me because she was signed to [Quality Control] and I felt like they used to be talkin’ junk about me, so I just replied to her and was like, ‘Direct yo sh*t.’ And she was like, ‘B*tch, wasn’t nobody talkin’ ’bout you,’ so I was like, ‘B*tch, who you talkin’ ’bout?’ And we got to arguing.”