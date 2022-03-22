background
Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Avril Lavigne To Make Guest Appearances At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

Photo credit: iHeart

With every passing year, the iHeartRadio Music Awards keep throwing in more savoury ingredients to spice things up.

On Monday, March 21st, the award show issued an announcement to introduce the star-studded lineup of celebrities billed to make appearances at the event, and it the list comprises of some of our faves.

The list of special guest appearances includes Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Silk Sonic, Billy Porter, The Kid LAROI, David Guetta, Avril Lavigne, Shaun White, All Time Low, Willow Smith, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Gina Torres, Oliver Hudson, Taylor Momsen, Lainey Wilson, Dove Cameron, Danica McKellar and more.

The award show will be taking place on Tuesday, March 22, in L.A., to be hosted by rap icon, LL Cool J. The newly-announced list of special appearances would be joining the star-studded list of performers already announced, which include Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, host LL Cool J, Måneskin and Jennifer Lopez, recipient of this year’s Icon Award.

The award show, which is now in its ninth year run, in January, announced its list of nominees, and the famous names include: Adele, Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, BTS, Rodrigo, The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Bruno Mars, Maroon 5 and Luke Combs.

