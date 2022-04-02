Olivia O’Brien Releases New Single, “Bitches These Days”

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

Olivia O’Brien has put out a new single which she titles, “Bitches These Days”.

American singer-songwriter, Olivia O’Brien is back again since her last single, “It’s Christmas Time”, released last December in the spirit of the Yuletide. Prior to that, she had released two singles, “Better Than Feeling Lonely”, and a remix to her 2020 song, “Now”.

In the same year, she also dropped an EP, “Episodes: Season 1” which came long after her 2020 release, “Maybe We Could Be In Love Right Now”, an EP as well. Both achieved some kind of success. But what really blew up Olivia to international recognition was her collaborative effort with Gnash on the single “I Hate U, I Love U”, released in 2016.

The song entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at number 10 in the United States, while it hit number one in Australia, leading to her inking a recording contract with Island Records, starting her career on an upward, global journey.

Her debút studio album, “Was It Even Real?”, dropped in April 2019. But her single, “Josslyn”, off her EP, “The Results of My Poor Judgement”, quickly rose to popularity on the media-sharing app, TikTok, joining the catalogue of her well-known works.

Check out the new single below: