Normani Poses Nude For A Photoshoot To Announce Her New Single, “Fair”

The new cover art to Normani’s upcoming single, “Fair”, is being likened to legends like Janet Jackson and Toni Braxton.

While she works toward finishing up her debut album, the singer is carrying fans along on the journey to the long-awaited project with the arrival of her emotional new single, “Fair,” set for release this Friday, March 18th.

“This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments,” Normani revealed to her millions of followers earlier on Monday afternoon. “Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never seen me in this light.”

“Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me,” the singer continued, “but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected. I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet soooo terrifying.”

Normani also thought to remind her listeners that she cherishes them “to the moon and back”, and then promises that the “uptempo shit,” like her “Wild Side” banger that fans came to dig so much, is “coming.”

The cover art quickly became a trending topic on social media, as the former Fifth Harmony member was said have channeled the energy of R&B icons Toni Braxton and Janet Jackson.