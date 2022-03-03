Nonso Amadi Blends R&B And Afrobeats On New Song “Foreigner”

Today, Canadian-based Afro-R&B, soul singer, songwriter, and producer from Nigeria, Nonso Amadi, shares the lavish music video for his new track, “Foreigner,” which was released last week marking Nonso’s triumphant return after a two-year hiatus. Nonso Amadi is proudly presented with the management team; Jade Busola and Quiet As Kept (Trung Hoang, Gavin Sheppard) alongside label partners Def Jam Recordings stateside and Universal Music Canada, offering the opportunity to strategically focus on a range of key global markets, including his native region in Nigeria.

Directed by Jordan Lee and shot in Toronto, the music video for “Foreigner” offers a glimpse into Nonso’s new world that is bold and sophisticated, putting Nonso in the spotlight. In the video, Nonso explains, “I wanted the video to represent my reentry to the scene, we decided to start with some silhouette shots in the video before a reveal. We also needed some amazing African dancers to match the energy and life of the song.” The deep color juxtapositions blend seamlessly in the captivating video that reflects the layers of the track itself while celebrating Nonso’s heritage. Director, Jorden Lee describes the ideation behind the visual, “the core of the video lies within Nonso’s deep connection to his African culture and we wanted to represent it in a way that was true to him. Through our choreography, wardrobe, color, and tones, we tried to capture the essence of his roots while putting our own modern spin on it.” The track itself showcases Nonso’s duality, a smooth and seductive record that contains African drumlines, trance-like saxophone instrumentation, and is layered with other soulful jazz elements.

Nonso recently traveled to Kingston, Jamacia to join a lineup of reggae, roots, and dancehall legends including Marcia Griffiths, Bugle, Amanyea, Tony Rebel, Gyptian, Queen Ifrica for Bob Marley’s Roots ‘77 Birthday Concert, an Earthstong celebration event. The concert was live-streamed on February 6, 2022, with Nonso performing original tracks “Better” featuring Simi, “No Crime,” as well as a tribute performance of Bob Marley’s song “Africa Unite” all recorded from the historic Tuff Gong studio. Watch the performance below (Nonso Amadi at 5:07:35).

Nonso celebrates the release of “Foreigner” this week from his hometown of Lagos, Nigeria surrounded by the family and fans that nurtured his early aspirations while fuelling his global forays. Nonso has since cemented himself in the next generation of artists bringing Alte, Afro-R&B to the international stage.