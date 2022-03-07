NLE Choppa & His Girlfriend Suffer A Miscarriage

Tragedy has befallen NLE Choppa and Marissa, as the couple lose a child in a miscarriage.

Back in December, NLE Choppa and girlfriend, Marissa, shared with the world that they were having a baby boy, while they broke the news on the pregnancy. They were even ready to name the baby boy to be born “Seven Da’Shun Potts”, taking Choppa’s last name. Marissa was also very expressive in January about NLE’s love and support NLE all through their relationship and her pregnancy.

Unfortunately, however, this past weekend, the couple came out with the news that Marissa had suffered a miscarriage with their child. Marissa, in an Instagram story post, announced the tragedy, delving into just how much Choppa has been her rock as she grapples with the huge loss:

“Talking bout this is so hard. But with Bryson next to me and being my supporter, this has helped me more. Losing our Son is so hard for me, I couldn’t function. But he has pulled me through and I’m thankful to have you by my side and with me along this journey.”

She continued the post by saying how much she hopes to be of aid to women who have experienced the same loss as her, uncovering how her present journey has taught her a lot.