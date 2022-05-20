Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer To Face Trial Next Month

The trial of a man charged in the murder of American rapper Nipsey Hussle is finally set to begin next month.

The high profile case which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic is finally set to commence in June with the suspect, Eric Holder facing a high-level jury to prove his innocence of the murder charge.

According to a report, a Los Angeles judge on Thursday ordered both the prosecutors and the defendants back to court for selection of Jury on June 2.

Prosecutors are aiming for maximum sentence for the suspect who they claim fired at least 10 shots at Hussle with a black semiautomatic handgun in one hand, and a smaller revolver in the other in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing store in L.A. on March 31, 2019. Holder further kicked Nipsey Hussle in the head more than once before fleeing the scene.

The 33-year old rapper had visited his store unannounced, speaking with his friends in what looked like a casual discussion. Holder subsequently emerged from the store to join the conversation. He briefly held a discussion with Hustle and by the time he appeared on the scene, what happened next was a tragic scene that shook the internet.

According to a testimony by Herman Douglas, a witness who worked for Asghedom on the day of the incident and was present for the conversation, Holder emerged six minutes later firing with a clear intent to kill as “many people as possible.”

Holder was subsequently arrested, and if convicted, faces the possibility of a life sentence.