Nicki Minaj To Lead The Marc Jacobs’ 2022 Spring Campaign

Ikedichim Chibundu March 4, 2022
Photo credit: Nicki Minaj for Marc Jacobs Heaven spring 2022 campaign. HARLEY WEIR

Marc Jacobs has called on Nicki Minaj to champion its latest spring Heaven campaign.

The spring campaign photographed by Harley Weir, released on Thursday, March 3rd, synthesizes arts, television, film and fashion of both the past and the present, helping to navigate viewers through the crazy punk phase of adolescence, teenage rebellion, all through the psychedelic daydreams of the youngling.

Nicki Minaj for Marc Jacobs Heaven spring 2022 campaign. HARLEY WEIR

The campaign features stars the include: Sky Ferreira, Yung Lean, Steve Lacy, Paloma Elsesser and Mena Suvari.

Mena Suvari for Marc Jacobs Heaven spring 2022 campaign. HARLEY WEIR
Paloma Elsesser for Marc Jacobs Heaven spring 2022 campaign. HARLEY WEIR
Yung Lean for Marc Jacobs Heaven spring 2022 campaign. HARLEY WEIR
Steve Lacy for Marc Jacobs Heaven spring 2022 campaign. HARLEY WEIR

Shots from the photoshoot give off the vibe of teen angst and youth culture, as the models are adorned with items popular in the ‘90s and even into the early 2000s. Minaj dons wigs, fishnet tights, a graphic T-shirt and a colorful jumpsuit, as well as other fashion accessories, as she strikes poses for the cam.

The first drop comes out in March and will be featuring contributions from photog, Ed Templeton, and painter, Claire Barrow. The second drop will arrive the month after in April, and will be including pieces that will contain stills from “Hi Octane”, Comedy Central’s short-lived television series, directed by Sofia Coppola. While the third drop comes in May, featuring psychedelic graphics created by Elliot Shields.

Tags
