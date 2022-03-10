Nicki Minaj Sits With Joe Budden For An In-Depth Interview

Nicki Minaj, amidst her tight schedules, found some sit-down time with old-time pal, Joe Budden.

Early this year, the rapper made a huge comeback by dropping two hot, Lil Baby-assisted songs, “Do We Have A Problem?” and “Bussin.”

Amid rising speculations of an upcoming album and follow-up to “Queen”, it looked like there were other pressing issues that needed to be confronted and addressed; from her role in the industry and rap game, to motherhood and how it has influenced her new approach to rap.

Joe Budden and Nicki Minaj had revealed, last month, that they filmed an in-depth interview in which the Joe, the podcast host gets up-close and personal with the “Bed of Lies” rapper. The pair talk about it all, from Nicki’s legacy, both in music and fashion, alongside her future record label, management company, and her acting aspirations.

The highly anticipated interview comes just a day after the rapper hopped on an Instagram Livestream to thrash out various topics that include the transition of Queen Radio from Apple to Amazon’s Amp app. “Queen Radio is something that is so dear to my heart. Of course, there have been times where I’ve thought about not wanting to do Queen Radio or any radio for that matter, but why not?” She said, while excitedly adding that she’s geeked to be bringing her new show to the platform.

You can catch the interview below: