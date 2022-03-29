background
Nicki Minaj Shows Support For Will Smith Following Chris Rock Oscar Slap

March 29, 2022
Image via Getty/Jamie McCarthy

Nicki Minaj is being vocal with her support for Will Smith after Sunday’s infamous Oscars slap that still making the rounds.

On Monday, Nicki Minaj went on Twitter to share some of her thoughts after Will Smith had confronted Chris Rock on the Oscars stage after he had made a joke about his wife Jada’s bald head during the 94th Academy Awards.

“I love Chris Rock. I don’t think he would’ve made that joke had he known what Jada recently shared- but between him & the whole team @ the #Oscars you mean to tell me not ONE of y’all heard this woman just share this heartbreaking story? #ComeOnSon,” Nicki tweeted.

Jada has, for a while, been open about her personal struggles with hair loss owing to Alopecia, the autoimmune disorder. She even shared one of her “terrifying” experiences in 2018 on her Facebook Watch series, “Red Table Talk.”

“Imagine what it must feel like to be losing your hair to the point where you have to shave it bald. You think that’s easy to deal with for anyone? You don’t think she’s cried about that many times? 2022 y’all gon have to see these men about those jokes you made about their wives,” a burdened Nicki tweeted.

