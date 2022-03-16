background
News

Nicki Minaj Shares Heartwarming New Clips Of Papa Bear

Papa Bear is back to steal hearts once again.

Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 16, 2022Last Updated: March 16, 2022
0 200 1 minute read
Nicki Minaj Shares Heartwarming New Clips Of Papa Bear, Undercover, News, March 16, 2022
Photo credit: Instagram

Nicki Minaj doesn’t make it a habit to share her personal affairs on social media, let alone give fans glimpses of her own son. But the rapper surprised fans with rare clips that show moments into her everyday life at home with her one-and-a-half-year-old adorable baby boy. “Incoming… new papa 🐻 content,” Nicki tweeted Tuesday before uploading three adorable videos.

Nicki Minaj Shares Heartwarming New Clips Of Papa Bear, Undercover, News, March 16, 2022

In one of those clips, Nicki can be seen playing peek-a-boo with her son, who will be 2 in September. Papa attempts to hides his face with a blanket, sitting comfy in his Fendi stroller. “Is that Papa? I see you!” she playfully tells her son, who starts laughing when his mom uncovers his face.

Related Articles

In yet another video, Papa is seen looking up at his father, Kenneth Petty, who is already looking down at him and his mother from a rock in the family’s backyard.

“You not going up there. Don’t even think about it,” Nicki forewarns her son, while Mr. Petty makes some remarks over the resemblance shared between Papa and his mom. “You look just like your mother, just like your mama.”

In the third and last video on the Instagram post, Nicki films her son banging on his walker while sporting some nicely-done braids. “Papa, why you doin’ that? Did the thing do something to you?” she jokes.

Tags
Photo of Ikedichim Chibundu Ikedichim Chibundu Follow on Twitter Send an email March 16, 2022Last Updated: March 16, 2022
0 200 1 minute read

Related Articles

Bts Is Releasing Their Official Merch At Nordstrom Kicking Off Today, Undercover, News, March 16, 2022

BTS Is Releasing Their Official Merch At Nordstrom Kicking Off…

February 25, 2022
Pusha T Releases New Single 'Diet Coke', Produced By Kanye West &Amp; 88-Keys: Listen Now, Undercover, News, March 16, 2022

Pusha T Releases New Single ‘Diet Coke’, Produced By Kanye…

February 8, 2022
Mary J. Blige &Amp; Pepsi Collaborate For Her &Quot;Strength Of A Woman Festival &Amp; Summit&Quot;, Undercover, News, March 16, 2022

Mary J. Blige & Pepsi Collaborate For Her “Strength Of…

March 9, 2022
Lil Durk &Amp; 21 Savage Seen Together In Studio, Cooking New Music, Undercover, News, March 16, 2022

Lil Durk & 21 Savage Seen Together In Studio, Cooking…

March 8, 2022
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button