Nicki Minaj Shares Heartwarming New Clips Of Papa Bear

Nicki Minaj doesn’t make it a habit to share her personal affairs on social media, let alone give fans glimpses of her own son. But the rapper surprised fans with rare clips that show moments into her everyday life at home with her one-and-a-half-year-old adorable baby boy. “Incoming… new papa 🐻 content,” Nicki tweeted Tuesday before uploading three adorable videos.

In one of those clips, Nicki can be seen playing peek-a-boo with her son, who will be 2 in September. Papa attempts to hides his face with a blanket, sitting comfy in his Fendi stroller. “Is that Papa? I see you!” she playfully tells her son, who starts laughing when his mom uncovers his face.

In yet another video, Papa is seen looking up at his father, Kenneth Petty, who is already looking down at him and his mother from a rock in the family’s backyard.

“You not going up there. Don’t even think about it,” Nicki forewarns her son, while Mr. Petty makes some remarks over the resemblance shared between Papa and his mom. “You look just like your mother, just like your mama.”

In the third and last video on the Instagram post, Nicki films her son banging on his walker while sporting some nicely-done braids. “Papa, why you doin’ that? Did the thing do something to you?” she jokes.