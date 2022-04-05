Nicki Minaj Sends Doja Cat A Lovely Instagram DM Congratulating Her On Her Grammy Win

Subscribe For Hot News Update!

The Grammys have come and gone, but its impact continues to resound and make waves online and off. Mostly online, fans of various artists hype and celebrate their faves on their various wins, especially when it’s the artist’s first time snagging a Grammy. The e-applause is usually louder when that is the case.

That case was the same with Doja Cat, who won her first Grammy for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance for her collaborative single, “Kiss Me More”, which featured TDE’s SZA. The two female artists caused quite the scene when it was time to receive their awards.

Doja had to hurry out of the bathroom, where she had been before the announcement of her winning in a nominated category, to meet SZA, who had already mounted on stage with a pair of crutches after she had broken her ankle in her heels.

And so the congratulatory messages started pouring in, fans to their faves, and celebs to fellow celebs. In the spirit of love and support, Nicki Minaj showed Doja some love via an Instagram DM, in which she praised her for the win. She shared the screenshot on her IG story.

“Congratulations on your Grammy mama. You really really really really really really really fkng deserve it [pink bow emoji].”